William W. Denton, Sr.

Jan. 19, 1942 - Dec. 21, 2021

QUEENSBURY - William W. Denton, Sr. passed away peacefully at the Glens Falls Hospital on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. After a long battle with COPD.

Bill was a long term resident of Glens Falls and Queensbury. He was well loved and a jokester (especially with the ladies). He worked years ago at the Glens Falls Hospital and drove taxis for multiple different companies. His favorite hobby before he became ill was fishing with his son William and his nephew Michael Denton.

He was predeceased by his parents Phillip and Leona Potter-Denton, siblings Edward Denton, David Denton, Helen Wemmitt, Lilly Wagner, Janet Denton, Kay Diamond, Cecil Denton, John Denton, Jessie Denton and Geraldine Wilson.

William is survived by his sister Margaret Denton of Syracuse; as well as his three children: William W. Denton, Jr. and his wife Mary of Fort Edward, Rhonda Denton and her significant other Wayne Mechanic of Queensbury, and Samantha Denton of Wolcott, NY; his grandchildren: Ashley Denton of Saratoga Springs, Lindsay Denton and William J. Denton of Fort Edward as well as Wayne Denton and his wife Emily Denton of AZ; more grandchildren include: Chrystal and her husband Kenny Wood of Glens Falls, Sabrina and her husband Anthony Adams of Warrensburg, Samantha Pregent of Fort Edward.

Bill was a very proud father and was always talking about his grandchildren. He enjoyed visiting and attending parades, as well as community functions with his grandchildren when they were younger as well.

He also leaves behind great-grandchildren: Aubrey and Kenny Wood of Glens Falls, Trinity and Serenity Winchell, Natalie Reynolds of Warrensburg and Joseph Deso and Elijah Millington of Fort Edward. William also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 2:00 to 5:00 PM on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury, NY with a service to immediately follow at 5:00 PM at the funeral home.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.