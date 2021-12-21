Menu
William A. "Bill" Deyette
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

William "Bill" A. Deyette

Sept. 11, 1939 - Dec. 17, 2021

QUEENSBURY - William "Bill" A. Deyette, 82, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021.

Born September 11, 1939, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Lester and Natalie (LaMoy) Deyette.

Bill graduated from Glens Falls High School, as a member of the Class of 1956.

He went on to join the United States Air Force and proudly served his country from 1956 to 1960.

On April 30, 1960, Bill wed Judith A. Nelson, at St. Mary's Church in Glens Falls. They were married for more than 61 years.

Bill worked for Sears Roebuck & Co. for 25 years and then continued his career with Prudential and Walmart.

Bill was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Kiwanis International, Ushers Association, St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls, he was an Eucharistic Minister, and volunteered monthly at the Salvation Army in Glens Falls, serving meals for many years.

Following his retirement, his enjoyments in life were swimming and spending time with his wife and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his brothers, Raymond Deyette and Ronald Deyette.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judith A. Deyette; children: David (Julie DaSilva) Deyette of Ottawa, Ontario Canada, John (Kimberly) Deyette of Queensbury, and Jeff (Heather Tuttle) Deyette of Watertown, MA; grandchildren: Lindsey Deyette of Queensbury, Brady Stark of Queensbury, Alegra DaSilva-Deyette of Ottawa, Canada, and Henry Deyette of Watertown, MA; sister, Marilyn Dempster of Bridgeport; brothers: James Deyette of Melbourne, FL, and David Deyette of Binghamton; also many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. Knights of Columbus Glens Falls Council No. 194 will perform a brief ceremony during the calling hours. A Funeral Mass will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation in Queensbury, with the Rev. Joseph Busch officiating.

Friends are invited to join the family at the Holiday Inn in Lake George following the services.

A graveside ceremony with military honors will take place in the spring at St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

Bill's family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for all the support they have received from everyone at the Renal Dialysis Center, The Conkling Center, and High Peaks Hospice.

Bill has requested, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.



Published by Post-Star on Dec. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Calling hours
10:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY
Dec
22
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation
Queensbury, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Terence and Jette
December 24, 2021
Condolences to Judy and family !!! Bill was gentleman,great father, and grandfather!!! Rest In Peace
Jim and Jeanne Yarter
December 21, 2021
Bill was a wonderful gentleman, who I knew only for a couple of years. God bless his family and rest his soul.
Terry L Barber
Other
December 21, 2021
A heartfelt thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace
D
December 21, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the Deyette family,sending thoughts and prayers.
Dave and Nancy Henry
December 20, 2021
i worked with Bill for a few years he was such a nice and caring man my prayers to his family
colleen stimpson
December 20, 2021
A soft spoken gentle man. I am one of Bill's brothers but was always called uncle Dave because when the boys were young it was easier that way and the name stayed that way forever. One of many funny stories I remember Bill and I were downstairs. Bill said I have to tighten the screw on my glasses. He put them on the work bench and started to walk away. I said where are you going. Bill said I have to go get another pair so I can see the screw. I said give them to me and I will do it. In Ecclesiastes chapter three verse 2 our bible tells us there is a time to be born and a time to die. We all have so many memories to talk about in our future.
Uncle Dave
December 19, 2021
