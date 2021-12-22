Menu
William A. "Bill" Deyette
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

William "Bill" A. Deyette

QUEENSBURY - William "Bill" A. Deyette, 82, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. Knights of Columbus Glens Falls Council No. 194 will perform a brief ceremony during the calling hours.

A Funeral Mass will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation in Queensbury, with the Rev. Joseph Busch officiating.

Friends are invited to join the family at the Holiday Inn in Lake George following the services.

A graveside ceremony with military honors will take place in the spring at St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Calling hours
10:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY
Dec
22
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation
Queensbury, NY
Terence and Jette
December 24, 2021
Condolences to Judy and family !!! Bill was gentleman,great father, and grandfather!!! Rest In Peace
Jim and Jeanne Yarter
December 21, 2021
Bill was a wonderful gentleman, who I knew only for a couple of years. God bless his family and rest his soul.
Terry L Barber
Other
December 21, 2021
A heartfelt thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace
D
December 21, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the Deyette family,sending thoughts and prayers.
Dave and Nancy Henry
December 20, 2021
i worked with Bill for a few years he was such a nice and caring man my prayers to his family
colleen stimpson
December 20, 2021
A soft spoken gentle man. I am one of Bill's brothers but was always called uncle Dave because when the boys were young it was easier that way and the name stayed that way forever. One of many funny stories I remember Bill and I were downstairs. Bill said I have to tighten the screw on my glasses. He put them on the work bench and started to walk away. I said where are you going. Bill said I have to go get another pair so I can see the screw. I said give them to me and I will do it. In Ecclesiastes chapter three verse 2 our bible tells us there is a time to be born and a time to die. We all have so many memories to talk about in our future.
Uncle Dave
December 19, 2021
