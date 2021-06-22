William E. Donahue

July 12, 1950 - June 18, 2021

QUEENSBURY – William E. Donahue, 70, of Queensbury, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 18, 2021 at his home.

He was born July 12, 1950 in Glens Falls, the son of the late Daniel Donahue and Esther (Guy) Labruzzo.

Bill was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School, Class of 1968 and then went on to graduate from Plattsburgh State in 1972.

He served with the US Army and upon returning home went to work at General Electric in Fort Edward. Bill retired at the age of 62 as a fabricator. During his employment, he was very active in the Union; he held several positions and was a shop steward for many years.

Bill enjoyed going to movies, watching plays, doing crossword puzzles, was an avid reader and a was a fan of the New York Mets. He loved spending time with his family and their yearly vacations to the ocean.

On September 7, 1979, Bill married the love of his life, Ann Marie Cronin at St. Michael's Church, South Glens Falls; they have continued to enjoy 41 years of loving marriage.

Survivors in addition to his wife, Ann Marie Donahue include; his son, Ryan Donahue of NH; his sisters: Elizabeth Donahue and her husband, Joel Bobick, of Glens Falls and Martha Shepard and her husband, Richard, of Glens Falls; he is also survivors by his brothers: Tom Donahue and his wife, Heidi, of Richmondville, NY and Daniel "Guy" Donahue, of Hudson Falls; along with a niece and several nephews. Bill will be dearly missed by his faithfully four-legged companion, Lilly.

Family and friend may call from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Funeral services will be held immediately following calling hours at noon on Thursday at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Main Street, South Glens Falls.

In lieu of flowers donations in Bill's memory may be made to Crandall Library, 251 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801, Attn: Laura.

