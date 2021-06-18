William "Bill" Earl Ernst

Oct. 26, 1943 - June 14, 2021

FORT EDWARD – William "Bill" Earl Ernst, 77, of Fort Edward, passed away unexpectedly on June 14, 2021 at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, due to complications from heart (bypass) surgery.

Born October 26, 1943 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late William Stanton and Helen (Gage) Ernst.

Bill attended Glens Falls High School and graduated in 1961. He then received his Associate Degree from SUNY Canton in Accounting. While attending Canton, Bill was on the baseball team and was a part of Alpha Theta Gamma Fraternity. He enjoyed singing in his fraternity's quartet.

Bill met Ellen Toole at a local bowling league, while wearing his legendary red socks. Ellen stated to her friend that night, "I am going to marry that man one day". Bill always told Ellen, "I never met anybody in my life that made me laugh and enjoy my life more than you". On October 9, 1965, Bill married Ellen M. Toole at St. Mary's Church in Hudson Falls, NY. Their immediate love for one another was the legacy that they have passed down to their children and grandchildren.

Bill began his career at Glens Falls Insurance Company and GE as a Computer Operator. He then went on to Glens Falls Continental as an Underwriter. Bill continued his career as a Sales Representative for Goldstein Subaru in Albany, until his retirement. During his retirement, Bill worked for the Washington County Board of Elections and census taking.

Bill enjoyed the simple things in life. He would wake up before Ellen to make her a cup of coffee in bed. Every evening, the two of them could be seen sitting on the front porch drinking a Manhattan while watching the sunset. The neighbors stated that Bill had the best lawn in the neighborhood. He took pride taking care of the yard and his gardens. Bill and Ellen were always seen on the dance floor performing jitter bug, country line dancing and ballroom dancing. They enjoyed attending several local events such as the Adirondack Balloon Festival, country music festivals, concerts and Proctor's theater shows. Often, Bill would be seen at the local Talk of the Town and Morgan and Company with his lifetime friends. He was a devoted husband and genuine father figure to many. He was his grandchildren's biggest fan and attended all their sporting events including baseball, hockey, volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, golf, and dance. He additionally took part in his own hobbies of interest, such as avidly reading the local newspaper, golfing, playing pool and going bowling. Bill enjoyed traveling to Schroon River to go camping with his family and friends in the summer. Later in life, he enjoyed annual trips to Maine and became an avid international traveler, alongside his wife, for 20 years.

Besides his parents, Bill was predeceased by his mother, Helen (Gage) Ernst of Glens Falls; father, William "Stan" Ernst of Glens Falls; and sister, Nancy Gill of Auburn.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 56 years, Ellen (Toole) Ernst; his two children: son, Bruce (Karen) Ernst of Clifton Park and daughter, Stacey Patalino of Skaneateles; his siblings: sister, Beverly Passineau, brother, Robert (Carol) Ernst and sister, Carolyn (Jim) Flynn; as well as his four grandchildren: Evan and Lena Ernst, and Jacob and Jessica Patalino.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date, to be announced.

Memorial donations in memory of Bill may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 2 Pine West Plaza #202, Albany, NY 12205 or Fort Edward Rescue Squad, 75 Schuyler St., Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.