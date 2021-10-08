William D. Figlozzi

Sept. 27, 1945 - Sept. 28, 2021

CAMBRIDGE - William D. Figlozzi, 76, died on Wednesday, September 28, four months after being diagnosed with cancer. Under the care of Community Hospice, Bill lived his final days in his own home and supported by his family and remarkable friends.

Bill was born in Brooklyn to Thomas and Mildred Figlozzi on September 27, 1945, the middle child of three sons. He grew up in the close-knit Brooklyn neighborhood of Bay Ridge, and later in Valley Stream, Long Island, where he attended high school.

After graduating from Siena College in 1967 as a History Major, Bill decided to go to medical school. This required two more years of undergraduate study in pre-med courses, which he financed by working on the college maintenance crew. Bill earned his medical degree at NYU Medical School and completed a pediatric residency at Albany Medical Center.

In 1977, Bill moved to Cambridge with his wife and two children to begin the work of setting up the region's first pediatric practice, which later became Main Street Pediatrics. From the beginning, this practice was dedicated to treating every patient with warmth and respect. In the 30 years that Bill worked as a pediatrician before he retired, he touched the lives of a whole generation of Washington County families. Many of these former patients and their parents share fond memories of their interactions with the wise, caring, and well-loved "Dr. Figlozzi".

Bill volunteered generously to support the Cambridge community in other ways. He Chaired the Board of Directors of the Mary McClellan Foundation, which awards grants to local health-related organizations; served on numerous committees of the Cambridge Food Coop; and was Treasurer of the Easton Friends Meeting (Quakers) for many years. He was also a long-time supporter of Hubbard Hall, and a founding member of a French language group that has been meeting weekly for more than 25 years. Bill greatly enjoyed volunteering at several Battenkill bicycle races, and was himself a familiar sight biking to and around the Village.

In his personal life, Bill was an outstanding husband and father who loved, supported, and celebrated his wife and children. He enjoyed family vacations, and always returned home inspired to sharpen his skills in caring for the land, building stone walls, and growing flower and vegetable gardens.

Bill's study of history and world events in college fueled his love of reading, learning, and discussion. No matter how busy he was, he could always find time to read and learn something new. He was a good listener. Known for his thoughtful approach to every conversation, Bill had a reputation as "the most reasonable person in the room". He saw the good in everyone. Thinking of Bill, we remember that we're at our best when we work together, find common ground, and let our actions be guided by respect for others.

Bill is survived by and will be forever loved by his wife of 52 years, Margaret Waterson; his son Mark Figlozzi and wife Susan Jackson of Seattle, WA; his daughter Jill Figlozzi and husband Eric Smith of Cummington, MA; his grandchildren: Cordelia, Serafina, and Hugo Figlozzi, and Ava Figlozzi Smith; his brothers: Frank Figlozzi and wife Joan of Bowie, MD and Thomas Figlozzi and wife Anna Maria of Levittown, NY; his nieces, nephews, cousins; and countless other family members and friends who will never forget him.

