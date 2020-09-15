William H. "Beaver" Watkins

Sept. 30, 1947 - Sept. 12, 2020

GREENWICH and CAMBRIDGE - William H. "Beaver" Watkins, 72, a resident of county Route 60 and owner of Hillview Farm in Cambridge, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family, following a long valiant battle with cancer.

He was born in Cambridge on Sept. 30, 1947 to Francis E. and Betty (Curtis) Watkins.

Beaver was born and raised in Washington County, the land he loved and admired. He was a graduate of Cambridge High School and after graduation worked his way up the ranks at the NYS Department of Transportation. He began plowing snow back when roads were salted by hand. Beaver was an outside the box thinker, he was instrumental in implementing DOT protocols and training programs throughout his 42 years of service.

Beaver was a people person; he knew people from sea to shining sea. His smile and sense of humor was contagious and everyone that knew him instantly became a friend. He served as the supervisor in Cambridge for two terms and was co-chairman of the Washington County Conservative Party. He was devoted to serving the North Cambridge Stump Church where he took care of the building and cemetery grounds and carried on the tradition of their chicken BBQ fundraiser.

His world changed on a hayride in Cambridge, where he met the love of his life for the past 52 years Constance (Thomas) Watkins, together they had three beloved children. Beaver was a hobby farmer tending to his beef cows, he was an avid hunter, and he loved spoiling his grandchildren. You could always find him hanging out at Stewart's smiling and socializing with anybody and everybody and he loved a good banana cream pie.

He will be deeply missed by many from all over the state and country, but his smile will never be replaced.

He was predeceased by his father, Francis Watkins and brother, Michael Watkins.

Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Constance (Thomas) Watkins of Cambridge; his children, Chaughn (Connie) Watkins of Cambridge, Amy (Daniel) Mazzio of Danville, Indiana and Tracey (Benjamin) Wardwell of Greenwich; his mother, Betty Watkins of Cambridge; his grandchildren, Megan, Anna, Carrissa, Garrett and Rachel; his siblings, Bonnie (George), Chuck, Alan (Marion), Anne (Greg) and Diane (Tim); several nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends: John Foster and Paul Galbraith.

