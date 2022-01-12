William George "Bill" Herbaly

April 19, 1940 - Jan. 10, 2022

William George Herbaly passed away peacefully in his sleep after a long battle with cancer the morning of January 10, 2022. He leaves behind a loving family here on earth to join his heavenly family.

William was born Bela Gyorgy Herbaly in Budapest, Hungary to Jonas and Rozalia Berta Herbaly. He journeyed to America at the age of 16 after fleeing his home country during the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 leaving behind his father and younger sister. He was sponsored by a family in Corinth, NY and attended high school there until he turned 18.

His adventurous spirit let him to travel all around the country where he worked his way up the ladder in the restaurant business and learned his expert culinary skills. In all his travels, he said the Lake George Region held a special place in his heart. After meeting his wife Bonnie at a wedding in South Glens Falls in 1965, they decided to settle in the area and raise a family. He officially became a US Citizen in 1968 and changed his name.

He worked at many restaurants in the area including Howard Johnson's, The Montcalm North, Alfonso's, The Red Coach, Georges Downtown and Lake George, and The Blacksmith Shop, which he opened with Charles R. Wood and served as the Head Chef. He then managed the Lums Family Restaurant on Route 9 for many years until they closed in the 1980's. He returned to working as a Chef at the Coach-House Restaurant and George's Steak and Seafood in Lake George until he retired.

William had an unmistakable love for his family and friends, his beloved dog Bogar, traveling (especially to the ocean), and good glass of Merlot.

William was predeceased in death by his parents, his mother and father-in-law Alma and Chester Chmielewski, his bother John Berta, and his sister Zsuzi Torok.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Bonnie (Baker) Herbaly; his daughters: Carrie A. LaNoir (David), Maria A. Elder (Rodney), Renee E. Perry; and his son John W. Herbaly (Lisa); his grandchildren: Amanda L. Sawyer (Michael), Devon N. Elder (Mika), Rebecca A. LaNoir, Michaila C. LaNoir (Tim), Dena A. Elder, Skylar N. Herbaly, and Larissa M. Herbaly; three great-granddaughters with one on the way; and several nieces and nephews.

William's family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Robert Love, Dr. Joseph Mihindu, and the staff at the Charles R. Wood Cancer Center for caring for William so well over the last several years.

Calling hours will be held at MB Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Charles R. Wood Cancer Center c/o Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 126 South Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or the American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

To view William's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.