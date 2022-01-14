Menu
William George Herbaly
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
136 Main Street
South Glens Falls, NY

William George Herbaly

William George Herbaly passed away peacefully in his sleep after a long battle with cancer the morning of January 10, 2022.

Calling hours will be held at MB Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To view William's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY
Jan
15
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph's Church
164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Bonnie & family. So sorry for your lose. Be assured of our prayers in this difficult time. Lois & Jaime
Lois Pino
Friend
January 12, 2022
Bonnie & Family - We are so sorry to hear of Billy's passing! Our sincerest sympathy and love and prayers are with you all! He was a great guy and great cook! Certainly had lots of laughs over the years!
Joe & Sheila Grady, St. Pete, FL
Friend
January 12, 2022
