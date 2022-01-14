William George Herbaly

William George Herbaly passed away peacefully in his sleep after a long battle with cancer the morning of January 10, 2022.

Calling hours will be held at MB Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To view William's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.