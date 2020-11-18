William J. Hughes Jr.

Sept. 26, 1941 - Nov. 15, 2020

QUEENSBURY - William J. Hughes Jr., 79, of Queensbury, passed away on Sunday November 15, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

Bill was born in Glens Falls on September 26, 1941 and attended Queensbury Schools.

He met the love of his life, Sherlyn E. Quarters, in 1960 and they wed on November 24, 1962. They spent over 50 years married and in love, with Sherlyn passing just 10 days before their 55th wedding anniversary in 2017.

Bill worked for the Queensbury Highway Department for 37 years, working his way up from a laborer to a highway foreman. He was very proud to have had a part in building and maintaining the many roads in his town of Queensbury. He also worked with underprivileged youth with the CETA Program, taking great pride in being a positive role model and teaching them lifelong work skills. Some of these boys became like family to Bill and his family.

He was also a fireman with the West Glens Falls Fire Department for a number of years. In his younger years he loved to play the guitar and was often told that he was a double for Jonathan Winters, which always gave him a chuckle. Bill loved camping and fishing with his family and many summer days were spent at Stewart's Pond.

Bill loved spending his Sundays with friends attending the West Mountain Community Church and having Sunday dinners with his family after. Once Bill retired he spent the next several years with Sherlyn helping with her home daycare and devoting his time to gardening, taking great pride in his yard and flowers. He loved making breakfasts of scrambled eggs and pancakes for his grandchildren before school every day. He and Sherlyn loved eating out and enjoying numerous restaurants in the area, a favorite having been the Northway Diner, and later on, Gambles, and meeting with many of their friends there.

Bill was a proud family man and loved being able to watch his children and later on grandchildren grow. After Sherlyn passed he continued to enjoy his outings with his friends, making canes and walking sticks, and visiting family - all while cherishing her memory.

He was predeceased by his loving wife Sherlyn E. Hughes, his parents William J. Hughes Sr. and Mary Hughes, and his triplet sisters who had passed at birth.

Left to cherish his memory are his three children and their spouses: Jina and Fred Smith, Rosalie and Gus Carayiannis, and William "Bill" J. Hughes III and his fiancee Linda Law; and his beloved grandchildren: Jaylyn and Andrew Bedard, Jessalie and Mark Reichen, Katina Carayiannis, Emily Carayiannis, William J. Hughes IV, Lynsey Hughes, Jacob and Lauren Law, Jonathan Law and his fiancee Courtney Barker, and Justin Law. He is also survived by his sisters: Ellen Mallory, Barbara Jane Eggleston, and Darlene Hughes; his brother-in-law Arvin Quarters and his wife Nora; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will take place Friday November 20, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St, Queensbury, NY 12804. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Flossie Gage Bates officiating. Burial will take place immediately following the service for family only.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com