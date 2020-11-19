Menu
William J. Hughes Jr.
1941 - 2020
BORN
September 26, 1941
DIED
November 15, 2020

William J. Hughes, Jr.

QUEENSBURY - William J. Hughes, Jr., 79, of Queensbury, passed away on Sunday November 15, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

Calling hours will take place Friday November 20, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St, Queensbury, NY 12804. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Flossie Gage Bates officiating. Burial will take place immediately following the service for family only.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com


Published by Post-Star on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY 12804
Nov
20
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY 12804
Billy,Gina,and Rose, My heart is so heavy hearing of your Dad's passing. I'm sorry for your loss and the hurt you feel now. I will be forever grateful to Bill in many ways ,but most for his bold unwavering commitment to his family and your Mom, Thank you Bill for that life lesson. God Bless and Keep the Hughes family
Chuck Garb
November 18, 2020
There will be an emptiness in your lives but that will be filled with lots of good memories. Sending caring
hugs your way.
Eleanor Allen
Friend
November 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss. We are thinking good thoughts for you and your family!
Fred and Joanne Stannard
November 18, 2020
Our prayers and love are with you all at this time. Also, we send big HUGS to you as we will not be able to make the memorial service. Stay well and safe. Love.
Ruth & Frank Quinn
November 18, 2020
Erika Gardner
November 18, 2020
Rest in peace Bill. Robert M Elmore, from the old neighborhood. And Carol Daly from the Westend. Your job on earth is well done.
Robert Elmore
Neighbor
November 18, 2020
Paula Sautter
November 18, 2020
To the Hughes Family I am so sorry to hear of your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. May your Dad rest easy and fly high with your Mom #RIPMRHUGHES
Kathie (Russell) Chandler
November 18, 2020
Billy was my father's (Dick Roberts) favorite cousin. I remember him as a tall, funny man, with a hearty laugh. May he rest in peace. My condolences to you all.
Cynthia Roberts
November 18, 2020
Sorry for your loss .
Jeff , Sue , Jeff Jr and Melissa Greene
November 18, 2020
We are thinking of and praying for family and friends during this sad time. Getting to visit with Uncle Bill & Aunt Sherlyn was always a highlight over the years when we visited NY- so many wonderful memories and laughs with two of the best people we have ever known. Thank you Bill for always caring about others and just being you. We will miss you.
Richard & Elizabeth Randolph
November 18, 2020
Bill and Family,

We are very sorry to hear about your dad. Sending thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Chris and Linda Hearley
Friend
November 18, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to the family. We have known Bill for many years. He was a great guy with a big heart .He will be missed . Rest In Peace my friend .
Rick & Colette Missita
November 18, 2020
I remember Bill when I worked for Queensbury PD. He was always a great guy and fun to be around. My sincerest condolences to the family. Bill made a lasting impression on me. Rest in Paradise Bill thanks for the memories.
Rick Combs
Friend
November 17, 2020
Bill was a wonderful man
Funny loving and caring. He will be sadly missed.


Janice Ingalsbe
Friend
November 17, 2020