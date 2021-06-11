William E. Jeremias

Jan. 12, 1924 - June 9, 2021

CORINTH – William E. Jeremias, 97, a longtime resident of Warren St., passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Albany Medical Center, with his loving family by his side.

Born on Jan. 12, 1924 in New York City, he was the son of the late Julius and Anna Jeremias.

Bill attended Saratoga Springs High School.

He married Jean Doherty on August 21, 1973, and the couple resided in Corinth for many years. She passed away April 8, 2002, following 28 years of marriage.

Bill joined the United States Army, serving during World War II in the Pacific Theater, and fought in battles on Russell Island, New Guinea and the Philippines, receiving several medals and ribbons for his valor and service.

Following his honorable discharge in 1946, he was employed at the International Paper Co. in Corinth for 40 years until his retirement in 1985, and was a member of the IP Quarter Century Club.

Bill was a former member of the Corinth Emergency Squad and the William J. Varney American Legion Post 862 of Lake Luzerne.

He was an avid hunter and enjoyed the outdoors, wildlife and going to his hunting camp in the Adirondacks.

Besides his parents and his wife, he was also predeceased by one brother, Julius "Jerry" Jeremias and one granddaughter, Jaclyn Straight.

Survivors include two children: Terry Straight (Brad) of Westbrook, ME and William M. Jeremias (Mischelle) of Gansevoort; five grandchildren: Jennifer Young (John) of Westbrook, ME, Joshua Straight of Westbrook, ME, Jessica Straight of Westbrook, ME, Ryan and Jared Jeremias of Gansevoort; three great-grandchildren: Jackson, Ellyana and Kylie; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Bill's life will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

Burial will be at Corinth Rural Cemetery.

Friends may call from Noon to 1 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

The family wishes to thank Sonny Bovee, Bruce and Sue Ward, Marlane Sauer, Danny and Kathy McCarty, and his nephews, Bob and Greg Jeremias for their kindness shown to Bill over the years.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533 of Corinth, PO Box 9, Corinth, NY 12822.