William "Bill" J. McEnaney

SEBRING, FL - William "Bill" J. McEnaney of Sebring, FL, passed away May 14, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. William was the youngest of four children, born to the late Agnes and Edwin McEnaney.

William lived a wonderfully long life. In his younger years, he spent a lot of time involved in his family's oil company McEnaney Oil. William attended the Christian Brothers Academy. He served in the Army after finishing school.

William truly had love for Lake George. Much of his youth was spent there and later was he able to share his love with his wonderful children. In the winter he would snowmobile everywhere. He was a certified SCUBA instructor, so he spent many summers scuba diving, boating and enjoying his lake home on Elizabeth Island. Later running Pine Grove cottages, then 16 years as a Lock Operator until he retired. Although he enjoyed those things, nothing compared to the love he had for his family. He was most proud of being a father to his children and being the best Poppy, Pop Pop, Papa that there ever was.

After his retirement he moved to Florida. He shared their home with his beloved dogs, his favorite of all, Chico who never left his side. He was a meat and potatoes man, that loved big band music and Dean Martin. You could always hear him singing, humming or whistling his favorite tune. He was a biggest strongest man we knew with an even bigger heart. He looked out for all of his family and always put everyone else before himself. He lived life selflessly and with love every step of the way. He overcame many obstacles with his head held high.

William was predeceased by his parents Agnes and Edwin McEnaney, his brothers: Jimmy and Edwin McEnaney, and the mother of his children Margret McEnaney.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn McEnaney; his sister Jean Flacke; his children: William McEnaney, Jr., Mary (Bill) Cardella, Daniel (Sue) McEnaney, David (Georgia) McEnaney and Michael McEnaney; his step daughters: Pamela (Joseph) Pettinato, Penny (Jeff) Smith and Jeannie Bardwell Spear; his grandchildren: Theresa and Angelina Cardella, Kaitlyn and Emily McEnaney, William and Katheryn Mcenaney, John (Taylor) David Emmerling, Tony and Meghan Pettinato, Ashley and Tyler Smith, Faith Pinkerton and Lisa Spear; his great grandchildren Lilly Springer, John David Emmerling, Jr. and Josephine Pettinato; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.

Our hearts may have a hole due to losing you, but will forever be full for being lucky enough to love you. Services will be private at the convenience of the family.