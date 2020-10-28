William "Bill" P. Lueth

Feb. 3, 1928 - Oct. 25, 2020

QUEENSBURY - William "Bill" P. Lueth, 92, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with his family by his side.

Born February 3, 1928 in Buffalo, he was the son of the late William J. and Edna L. (Matthews) Lueth.

Bill served proudly in the United States Army during World War II.

In 1949, Bill married his childhood sweetheart, Jacqueline "Jackie" Pfeiffer, who passed away on November 1, 2010. The couple lived in Buffalo, Old Westbury, Slingerlands, Clifton Park, and, for the past twenty-five years, had been residents of Queensbury.

Bill's career was in banking, first as a mortgage banker in NYC with his father-in-law, William Pfeiffer and, later Bill was associated with Banker's Trust Company of Albany N.A. as a first Vice President, responsible for business development and marketing. He attended the University of Buffalo and graduated from the School of Mortgage Banking at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

Bill was involved in many organizations. He was a member of Albany CC, Ft. Orange Club, Delmar Kiwanis, the Guttenberg Lodge, Two Ford Association, Lake George Association, Albany County Board of Realtors, Wheatley Hills GC, and Brookville CC. He was also the director of several groups, including Sales and Management Executives, Salvation Army, Red Cross, NYS Mortgage Banker's Association, Albany County Builder's Association, and Albany Area Chamber of Commerce. Bill was a trustee of Memorial Hospital, and a trustee of Association Board of Siena College. He was also treasurer at Albany County Republican Committee, and NYS Republican Assembly Campaign Committee.

Bill's family pyramid has been the highlight of his life. A humble man, Bill was steeped in tradition and routine. He was an avid Giants and Yankee fan, loved his car trading and western movies, cherished his tool collection, and excelled at many sports including bowling and golf.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters: Suzanne (Donald) Martin of Hamilton, N.Y., Beverly (Scott) Gill of Queensbury, and Lorraine (Charles) Turcotte of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; seven grandchildren: Bradley (Jessica) Martin, Michael Ristau, Robert Ristau, Jeffrey (Lauren) Martin, Scott (Dominique) MacNeill, Lindsey (Patrick Wilke), and Jennifer (Scott) Duncan; 11 great grandchildren: Tyler and Kate Martin; Giuliana and Alexander Martin; Olive and Rose MacNeill; Cami, Declan, and Cali Wilke; Madison and Liam Duncan; nephew, Richard Coburn; niece, Linda Mooney; also several dear friends.

Calling hours will take place Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4 to 6 P.M. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. A private family service and burial will take place the following day.

In loving memory of William "Bill" Lueth, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and/or Bay Ridge Rescue.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, www.bakerfuneralhome.com.