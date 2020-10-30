Menu
William P. "Bill" Lueth
1928 - 2020
BORN
February 3, 1928
DIED
October 25, 2020

William "Bill" P. Lueth

QUEENSBURY - William "Bill" P. Lueth, 92, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with his family by his side. Calling hours will take place Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4 to 6 P.M. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. A private family service and burial will take place the following day. In loving memory of William "Bill" Lueth, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and//or Bay Ridge Rescue. Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY 12804
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
I see that Mary also included my Mom in her thoughts. I,too, remember your Dad. He was the kind of guy a young guy like myself looked up to and tried to emulate. Some of my best memories are from Lake George and that era. I hope you guys remember Lake George and the “Big House” as fondly as I do. He was a wonderful man - you are very lucky to have had him for so long!
Gus Devine
October 29, 2020
I remember your dad, your mom, and all of you, so fondly from those misty mornings and crazy summer days on Lake George. Your parents were the essence of cool; such a handsome couple. My mom joins in sending our sincere condolences and warm wishes.
Mary Devine
Friend
October 29, 2020
I want to express my deepest sympathy to Mr. Lueth's family on his passing. I knew Mr. Lueth in both a professional as well as personal capacity. He was a client and more importantly a friend who supported me with his encouragement during our association. I always looked up to him for his knowledge, integrity and kindness. He will be missed.
Gary Armstrong
Acquaintance
October 29, 2020
Bev, Scott, and family,
So sorry to hear of your dads passing.
Hoping that your special memories will bring you comfort and peace.
You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Warmly, Kathy DeSantis Thomson
Kathy Thomson
October 28, 2020