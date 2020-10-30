William "Bill" P. Lueth
QUEENSBURY - William "Bill" P. Lueth, 92, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with his family by his side. Calling hours will take place Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4 to 6 P.M. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. A private family service and burial will take place the following day. In loving memory of William "Bill" Lueth, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and//or Bay Ridge Rescue. Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, www.bakerfuneralhome.com.