William E. "Bill" Sanders
FUNERAL HOME
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street
Hudson Falls, NY

William "Bill" E. Sanders

KINGSBURY – William "Bill" E. Sanders, 85, formerly of Patten Mills, passed away peacefully, at the Home of the Good Shepherd in the town of Moreau, on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Per Bill's request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Memorial donations may be sent to Home of the Good Shepherd, 198 Bluebird Rd., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

To leave online condolences and read a full obituary, please visit www.carletonfuneralhome.net.


Published by Post-Star on Oct. 5, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Carleton Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP Bill. God knows how you struggled with your illness. You were a great neighbor and friend and you will be missed. Mom will enjoy your company in heaven.
Marilyn Williams
Friend
October 6, 2021
