William S. Van Deusen

1940-2021

CAMBRIDGE - It is with deep sadness that the family of William Spencer "Spence" Van Deusen announces his peaceful passing, with family at his side, at his Cambridge residence on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Spence was born in Glens Falls, NY to parents Fred and Frances Van Deusen in 1940 and he was the middle son of their three children. Spence resided in Hudson Falls before moving to Schuylerville at the age of 12.

While attending school in Schuylerville, he played football, ran track and was a clarinet player in the band. He joined the Navy after graduation, served three and half years on the USS Vermillion out of Norfolk, VA and was in the Navy Marching Band.

In 1959, he married Christine Gailor, also from Schuylerville and they shared 62 years of marriage. They moved to Cambridge in 1963 when he began working at Wood Flong Corporation (now Interface Solutions, Inc.) in Hoosick Falls. He was the Plant Engineer until his retirement in 2002.

Spence enjoyed deer hunting, golf, playing guitar, landscaping/gardening, vacationing in Rhode Island, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Chris Van Deusen; sister, Mary Renois (Bernard) of Punta Gorda, FL; daughters: Lori Marsh (Robert) of Vienna, VA and Joanne Van Deusen of Ponte Vedra, FL; son, Wayne Van Deusen of Cambridge, NY; grandsons: Nathaniel and Patrick Marsh of Vienna, VA; and many beloved nieces, nephews and in-laws. He was predeceased by his brother Fred K. Van Deusen, Jr. of Bradford, PA.

A private graveside funeral will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Cambridge, NY. A public celebration of Spence's life will be hosted on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Windy Hills Golf Club, 219 Windy Hills Rd., Greenwich, NY from 12:00-3:00 PM.

The family would like to thank the many caregiver's, friends and family members who provided comforting care to Spence as well as support to the entire family.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Spence's name to the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816 or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.