William Fredrick Weber

GALWAY - William Fredrick Weber, 84, passed away on March 9, 2021 at Capstone Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Amsterdam.

Born in Brooklyn, he attended high school in Kingston, NY. He was a member of the Ironworkers Local 417 in Newburgh, NY for 65 years. He was an avid fisherman.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia of Galway, NY; and sons: Thomas of Los Angeles, CA and Robert of Chula Vista, CA.

Services will be private.

Arrangements by Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., Galway, NY