Winifred M. "Winnie" Guilder

Dec. 21, 1924 - Dec. 27, 2021

CORINTH – Winifred M. "Winnie" Guilder, 97, a longtime resident of Gurney Lane, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at Elderwood Nursing Home in North Creek.

Born on Dec. 21, 1924 in the Town of Day, she was the daughter of the late Jerry and Carrie (Colson) Allen.

Winnie graduated from Hadley-Luzerne High School in 1942.

She married the love of her life, Edward E. Guilder on March 14, 1942 in Hadley and the couple resided in Corinth for many years. He passed away June 14, 2008 following 66 years of marriage.

Winnie was first employed as a seamstress for nine years at the Cluett-Peabody Shirt Factory in Corinth and then worked as a Production Tester at Saratoga Industries/ESPEY from 1952 to 1975. Her final job was as a Therapy Aide at the Wilton Developmental Center from 1975 until her retirement in 1989.

She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Corinth, serving many years as a Communion Steward. She also was a former member of the Rondac Campers Club, the Corinth Senior Citizens and the Tri-Town Seniors.

Winnie enjoyed arts and crafts and travelling with her husband, especially to Melbourne Beach, Florida during the winters. She also loved the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by her son, Kenneth "Butch" Guilder; her son-in-law, Donald Daab; her step-mother, Rose Allen; and her siblings, Gerald Allen, Harold Allen, Julian Allen, Vernon Allen, Philo Allen, Ada Mae Allen, and Harriet Yannaci.

Survivors include two daughters: Arlinda Birdsall (Tuck) of Athol and Eddilyn Daab of Lake George; 10 grandchildren: Jamie Sesselman (Dan), Jordan Birdsall (Mandy) Auriel Daab and Noah Daab, Betty Rose Johnstone (Jamie), Greg Guilder, Kyle Stark (Debra), Jeff LaPier (Tammy), Keith Guilder (April) and Joseph Guilder; many great-grandchildren including: Tommy, Nick, Kate, Luke, Morgan, Tuck, Calvin, Ella and Taylor; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Winnie's Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

Private burial will be at Corinth Rural Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Elderwood of North Creek for their kindness and compassionate care given to Winnie during her stay.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the First United Methodist Church, 243 Main St., Corinth, NY 12822 or the Town of Corinth EMS, 600 Palmer Ave., Corinth, NY 12822.