Wolfgang R. "Wolf" Schumacher

Wolfgang R. Schumacher "Wolf"

March 20, 1934 - June 19, 2021

EVERGREEN, CO - Wolfgang R. Schumacher "Wolf" born in Albany, NY, died at the age of 87, on June 19, 2021 at home in Evergreen, Colorado.

He lived many years in Rochester, NY traveling much of the time to South America when working for the International division of Eastman Kodak Company.

Wolf felt most happy being outdoors. He moved his family to Colorado, which was his home for more than 43 years. The beauty of Colorado fulfilled his many outdoor activities including fishing, hunting, hiking, camping and his love of skiing. He received a lifetime pass of skiing, as he spent more than 50 years as an instructor in New York, California and Colorado.

Wolf is survived by his wife of 51years, Joy Schumacher; daughter, Tanya Schumacher Lopez and daughters from previous marriages: Heidi Liles, Robin Schumacher and Jody Schumacher Petrask.

He joins his youngest daughter in heaven, Erika Joy Schumacher.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to Mount Evans hospice @ mtevans.org


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 26, 2021.
I am so sad to hear of Wolf´s passing. I did not know him well but he was always so gracious and his smile was wonderful. Joy, I am praying for you and your family as you journey through this loss.
Suzy McKee
Other
June 30, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Robin and Jody for the loss of your dad. You are in my thoughts and prayers
Teresa Archard
Other
June 26, 2021
