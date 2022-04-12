Yi Pom Suk "Suki" Irwin

Jan. 27, 1952 - April 8, 2022

QUEENSBURY - Yi Pom Suk "Suki" Irwin, 70 of Geneva Drive, passed away at the home of her son, surrounded by her family on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Born on Jan. 27, 1952, in Seoul, Korea, she was the daughter of E. Chuen Ha and Yong Chuen Jah.

Suki loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cooking, and shopping for a bargain.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Terrence Irwin who passed away on August 18, 2013.

Left to cherish her memory include her children: Shane (Jennifer) Irwin and Melinda Irwin; her grandchildren: Mikayla (Brittany) DeCrescente, Joshua (Regina) Irwin, Daniel Irwin, Alexis Irwin, Kimberly Steward, Emily Filaberto; and her great-grandchildren: Kyrie, Ryder, and Briella.

At Suki's request, there will be no calling hours.

Burial will be private and to the convenience of the family at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.