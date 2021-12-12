Yvonne J. Kiselica

September 13, 1931 - December 9, 2021

CORINTH - Yvonne J. Kiselica, age 90, of Angel Road, passed away Thursday evening, December 9, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on September 13, 1931 in Bolton Landing, she was the daughter of the late Marcus Merrill and Eleanor (Baker) Stedman.

Yvonne attended Bolton and Corinth schools. She married Joseph P. Kiselica on October 2, 1949 in Corinth. Mr. Kiselica passed away on September 11, 2005.

She worked at Muller's Laundry in Corinth and at Cluett & Peabody Shirt Factory in Corinth. Yvonne's caring and loving heart led to many years as a home health aide caring for elderly in their homes or in hers, which she especially loved. Yvonne's home was always open to all. She touched the lives of many people.

Yvonne enjoyed country music, dancing, crossword puzzles, reading and more recently, using her computer. Above all, her loving bond with her family was the most important to her. She was a member of the Tri Town Senior Citizens.

She was predeceased by her husband of nearly 56 years, Joseph Kiselica; her parents; her siblings: Judy Stedman, Robert Stedman, Helen Eddy, Betty Bovee, Kathryn (Kay) Blanchard and a half-brother, Ted Merrill. Yvonne was also predeceased by two sons-in-law: William Stevens and Frederick Wood.

Survivors include her dear friend, Kenneth Tooker of Corinth; her four daughters: Debbie Wood of Hadley, Karen Stevens of Gansevoort, JoAnn (Skip) Perkins of Corinth, Lisa Kiselica Rumpf of Myrtle Beach, SC and one foster daughter, Marie Richards of Corinth; one sister, Brenda Stedman of Albany; one brother, Donald (Lorna) Stedman of Corinth; two half-sisters: Lynne Steves of Bolton Landing and Anne Keenan of Warrensburg; 11 grandchildren; many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Friends may call Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. Face coverings are required while in the funeral home.

Funeral services will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 12 Noon at the funeral home with Yvonne's brother-in-law, Rev. Edd Blanchard, officiating,

Private burial will follow in Corinth Rural Cemetery, Corinth. A celebration of Yvonne's life will be held in the spring.

Yvonne's family would like to thank the nurses and doctors on 3 West at Glens Falls Hospital for their care and support.

