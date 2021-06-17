Yvonne S. Rock

Oct. 21, 1941 - June 16, 2021

HUDSON FALLS – Yvonne S. Rock, 79, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at her home, with her family by her side.

Born October 21, 1941 in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Martha (Thompson) Dashnaw.

On June 13, 1959, Yvonne married the love of her life, Paul Rock, Sr., at St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls. They shared 62 wonderful years of marriage.

She worked for Native Textiles as a lace cutter for 40 years, where she was Vice President of the union.

Yvonne was an active member in a senior group that held weekly meetings at the Golden Corral in Saratoga. There, her and her husband enjoyed socializing and making many friends. She was a communicant of St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls. When she wasn't busy working or spending time with her family and friends, Yvonne loved to read romance novels. Yvonne had a friendly disposition and could strike up a conversation with just about anyone she met. Her life was dedicated to her family and was always there to take care of her loved ones whenever they needed anything. Yvonne adored her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be greatly missed.

Besides her parents, Yvonne was predeceased by her sister, Shirley Rivers and a brother, Daniel Dashnaw.

Survivors include her husband, Paul Rock, Sr. of Hudson Falls; children: Karen Schworm (Brian) of South Glens Falls, Paul Rock, Jr. (Wanda) of Broadalbin; her grandchildren: Kristy Owens (Mark), Jennifer Schworm, Michelle Schworm, Jerrod Dingman and Cassey Rock; her great grandchildren: Jonathan and Austin Owens and Brian C. Schworm; her siblings: Nancy Fish, David Dashnaw, Betty Mae Webster; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Yvonne's family would like to thank Dr. Coppens and his team for always being there for Yvonne and the family, Dr. Christie Bialowas and her team for their love and compassionate care given to Yvonne. Also, a special thank you to Terri Russo for her loving care and to High Peaks Hospice for their care and compassion for Yvonne during her last days on Earth.

Friends may call Sunday, June 20, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A graveside service will be held, 10 a.m., on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

Memorial donations in memory of Yvonne may be made to High Peaks Hospice, Inc., 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.