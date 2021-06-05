Zachery "Zack" Baird

June 6, 1994 - May 28, 2021

QUEENSBURY – Zachery "Zack" Baird, 26, a long-time resident of Hudson Falls, most recently of Queensbury, passed away on May 28, 2021, after a long battle with Prader Willi Syndrome.

Born on June 6, 1994 in Augusta, ME, he was the son of David Baird and Serena Stagnitta.

He was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School, Class of 2012.

Zack enjoyed fishing, playing video games, driving his car, cooking, baking and model car collecting. He loved watching TV shows on cooking and crime shows. He treasured the times that he socialized with his family and friends. Zack never hesitated striking up conversations with whomever was near. If he ever caught your ear at a party or gathering of any sort, you realized quickly how he loved to talk. Zack will be most remembered for his smile. If you see a picture of him, you would see his beautiful a smile.

Zack is predeceased by his great grandfather, Elger Warner, his great grandmother, Doris "Nanny" Newton, and his grandfather, Joseph Stagnitta.

Survivors include his mother, Serena Stagnitta, of Saratoga; his father and step-mother, David P. Baird and Courtney Shaler; his sister, Ashley Baird; and his brother, Lela Smith, all of Fort Ann; his grandmother, Cynthia Williamson of Malone; his grandparents, David W. and Peggy Baird of Chestertown; his uncles: Scott Baird (Kymberlie McKeen-Bryant) of Livermore, ME, Jason and Darcy Baird of Winthrop, ME, Joseph Stagnitta of Malone; his cousins: Kendra Newman, Dylan, Mathew and Jacob Stagnitta, all of Malone; Vanessa Baird (Ayush Jain) of Seattle, WA; Jacob Baird (Damaris Martinez) of Queensbury; Benjamin Baird of Rochester, VT; Ryan, Logan and Colton Baird of Winthrop, ME; and his girlfriend, Kayla Stehling of East Patchogue.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021, 1 p.m., at New Life Baptist Church, 62 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.

Memorial donations in memory of Zack may be made to Prader-Willi Syndrome Association, 8588 Potter Park Drive, Suite 500, Sarasota, FL 34238 or AIM Services, Inc., 4227 NY-50, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net