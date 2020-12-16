Ebert, A. Donald, - 86, of Hammonton, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Atlantic Care Medical Center in Pomona, NJ. Don was born and raised in Trenton, NJ, and was a graduate of Trenton Central High School class of 1951. He was a veteran of the US Navy during the Korean War, serving both at 3rd Naval District Headquarters in New York City and aboard the USS Worcester, a light cruiser, out of Boston. He retired from the NJ State Police with the rank of lieutenant after 31 years of service. He was stationed in South Jersey, the NJ Turnpike, and at Division Headquarters and was a member of the Former Troopers Association. Don was a former member of the Kiwanis Club of Hammonton for 27 years. He served as their secretary-treasurer for 26 years and was also the editor of the statewide NJ Kiwanian newsletter. After the State Police, he was employed by both MIT Transportation in Hammonton and Dana Transport Systems in Paulsboro as VP of Sales and Marketing and Regulatory Compliance. Don was an Elder and former Trustee of the Presbyterian Church at Hammonton and a member of the American Legion Post #186 in Hammonton. In his retirement, he did volunteer work aboard the USS New Jersey in Camden and worked part time in the pro shop at Pinelands Golf Course. He had interests in coin collecting, golf, woodworking, and fishing. He also enjoyed the casinos and spending time with his family. Don is predeceased by his parents Adolph C. and Helen Ebert, his brother Robert J. Ebert, brother-in-law Ted Racz and his loving wife of 55 years Rosemarie (Nocito). He is survived by his daughters Donna Buczko (Dan) of Marlton, NJ and Christina McGovern (Michael) of Hammonton, his beloved grandchildren, Jason Buczko and Megan McGovern, his sister Millie Racz of Yardville, NJ, his brother William (Betty) of Leesburg, VA, and his sister-in-law Evelyn Ebert of Newtown, PA. He was loved and will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. Burial will be private. A memorial celebration of his life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Presbyterian Church at Hammonton, 326 Bellevue Ave, Hammonton, NJ 08037. The Arrangements are under the direction of the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 16, 2020.