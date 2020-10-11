Quinn, Aylif Patricia, - 51, of Palermo, NJ passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Shore Medical Center, Somers Point, NJ. Born in Roslyn, Pa she has been a longtime area resident. Aylif had worked as a Certified Nurses Aide at Egg Harbor Care Center, Egg Harbor Township, NJ. She loved spending time with and watching her nieces and nephews play sports. She was an avid Villanova sports fan and all of the Philadelphia sports teams and lived NASCAR. She was predeceased by her Mother: Mary Patricia (nee Devereau) Quinn and brother: Brian Quinn. Surviving are her father: Joseph B. Quinn, Sr., Brothers: Barry (Shelly) Quinn, and Timothy (Christine) Quinn. Also surviving are the loves of her life her nieces and nephew: Noah, Molly, Cali, Bailee, and Piper. Friends may call Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 10 until 12 o'clock noon at The Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe, Parish, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ. Due to COVID restrictions, a private Mass will follow. Memorial contributions are suggested to Church of the Resurrection, Marmora, NJ 08223. To leave a condolence and view Aylif's memorial video visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 11, 2020.