Bourguignon, Robert T., - 87, of New Gretna, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at home. He was born in Carlstadt, N.J., residing there prior to moving to New Gretna at the age of 9. Bob owned United Heating & Sheet Metal, Cardiff, N.J., with his business partner Larry Thomas. He later worked for Bass River State Park, Bass River Municipality Transfer Station, and was a proud member of Bass River Elementary School Board, during which time the new school was built. He served in the Army National Guard, from 1951-1961. Bob was a former member of New Gretna Volunteer Fire Co., and was a member of Pomona Golf Course Couples League, where he achieved a hole-in-one. He and Rita were very active in the Couples League.
Bob was predeceased by his daughter Rose Faith (Bourguignon) Robinson and son Richard Thomas Bourguignon. He is survived by his wife Rita Bourguignon, and daughter Robin Sedlak, and son-in-law Kevin of New Gretna, N.J., grandchildren Kelsie Grover, William and Andrew Sedlak, along with many loved nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 7, from 4-6:15 PM, with a time of remembrance starting at 6:15 PM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. Cremation will be private. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to New Gretna Volunteer Fire Co. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 3, 2020.