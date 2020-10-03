(Reale) Clements, Concetta "Connie", - 92, of Northfield, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Bishop McCarthy Center in Vineland where she lived for the past seven months. Born in Vineland, NJ to the late Mabel (Meschi) and August "Auggie' Reale. She graduated from Vineland High School in 1945 and afterwards studied nursing at St. Peters School of Nursing in New Brunswick, NJ. In 1947 she married her beloved husband Joseph A. "Chubby" Clements. They moved to Germany where " Chubby" was stationed during WW II as a Lt. in the Army. When they came back to the states they moved to Philadelphia for several years while Chubby attended school at Temple University, Connie worked as a bookkeeper. "Chubby" received a job offer at Pleasantville High School so they settled in Northfield in 1958 purchasing their home where she still resided until March of 2020. Upon moving to Northfield Connie began working for Jenkins Plumbing and Heating where she worked as a loyal dedicated employee for over 50 years before retiring. Since her husband was the athletic director at Pleasantville High School, she had no choice but to like sports, especially football and the NY Giants. Connie was a loving, compassionate, loyal and hard working classy lady who had lots of pride. She lived for her family. She was a devout catholic and never missed a Sunday mass. She enjoyed BBQ's in the summer, going to the beach in Margate on Sundays and coming home to enjoy crabs and spaghetti. She loved entertaining with family and friends, long weekends at their chalet in the Poconos, and traveling to Las Vegas and Puerto Rico with family and friends. She was very fond of animals and loved her two blond labs, Blondie and Chasity. Being an avid pinochle fan, she enjoyed card parties on the weekend calling all her friends and family for last minute "Anyone up for a card party? Connie never went to anyones home without 2 bottles of Cold Duck. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law William & Bonnie Reale; niece Teri Cervini (Richard); and her pride and joy, great nephew and Godson Troy Cervini all of Vineland; nephews Scott and Keith Reale; and her close group of cousins, Audrey Mavroff, Beverly Sokalski (Ed), George Asselta (Kathi) and Ellie Thomas (Less). She is also survived by her housekeeper, caregiver, confidant and mostly dear friend of over 35 years, Roberta Ford (Ralph). Connie was predeceased by her husband of 44 years Joseph "Chubby" Clements in 1992;her son Joseph Jr. in 2008; grandson who died at birth in 1968; cousin Ronald Asselta (Janet) and her beloved Blondie and Chasity. A church visitation will be on Monday, October 5 from 9:45am to 10:45am followed by a funeral service at 11am at St. Bernadette's Church, 1421 New Road, Northfield, NJ. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Harding Highway, Mays Landing, New Jersey. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Concetta may be made to: Atlantic County SPCA, P.O. Box 205, Somers Point, NJ 08244 or St. Bernadette's Church, 1421 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. Due to COVID-19 restrictions everyone must wear a mask and social distance. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 3, 2020.