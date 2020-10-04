Menu
Submit an Obituary
James M. O'Donnell
O'Donnell, James M., - 68, of Somers Point, passed away on October 1, 2020. He worked as a Local 30 Union Roofer for many years until his retirement. James loved watching his kids playing sports, coaching and he never missed a single game. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. He enjoyed spending quality time with his family and playing with his grandson. James is survived by his children James Jr. and Megan (Michael), grandson Michael Jr., sister Marie Fowley, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his loving wife Robin, mother Lillian O'Donnell, and sisters Patricia Kaisinger and Maureen Lowry. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his graveside service on Wednesday, October 7th, at 11 am at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Holy Cross Cemetery
, Mays Landing, New Jersey
We will miss Jim so very much. Were sad we didnt get a chance to see him recently. He was always there to talk, and offered help when we needed it most. Ever since the passing of Pat, we always looked to Jim to be the man to keep us smiling and up to date on all the sports. We will miss him dearly. Truly a great man.
Holly and Linda Martin
October 4, 2020
My condolences to family, and friends. Rest in peace big guy.
John
October 4, 2020
I was so surprised to hear of Jims passing . I attended high school with Jim and had been a good friend . I remembered the time my Mom took him under her wing! He was always welcomed at our home!! He was an awesome guy, and football player for the Holy Spirit Spartans !! How lucky his family is to have such wonderful memories, of such an amazing man . My deepest sympathy to the family, and his close friends . God Speed Jim , and thanks for the memories !
Dottie Langton Gryken
October 4, 2020