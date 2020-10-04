O'Donnell, James M., - 68, of Somers Point, passed away on October 1, 2020. He worked as a Local 30 Union Roofer for many years until his retirement. James loved watching his kids playing sports, coaching and he never missed a single game. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. He enjoyed spending quality time with his family and playing with his grandson. James is survived by his children James Jr. and Megan (Michael), grandson Michael Jr., sister Marie Fowley, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his loving wife Robin, mother Lillian O'Donnell, and sisters Patricia Kaisinger and Maureen Lowry. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his graveside service on Wednesday, October 7th, at 11 am at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 4, 2020.