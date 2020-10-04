Parsons, Patrick Michael, - 67, of Palermo, NJ passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. Born in Woodbury, NJ to the late Raymond and Alyce (nee Hill) Parsons. He was a 1971 graduate of West Deptford High School. He has been a longtime area resident. Pat was a self-employed carpenter in the Sea Isle and Upper Township area. He was a past commodore of the Townsend's Inlet Yacht Club, an avid fisherman, Flyers, and Eagles fan. Surviving are his wife of 46 years Gloria (nee Raffa) Parsons, daughter: Michelle (Jim) Sampson of Marmora, NJ, grandchildren: Marissa and Garrett Sampson, brothers: Raymond (Ottlie) Parsons, Jim (Elizabeth) Parsons, and Dan (Donna) Parsons and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday, October 9, 2020, at 12 o'clock noon at Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of Mass. Burial will be held privately. Memorial contributions are suggested to either Seaville Volunteer Fire Company or Upper Township Rescue Squad. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 4, 2020.