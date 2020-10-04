Menu
Search
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Janice Gail Snyder
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
Snyder, Janice Gail, - 69, of Atlantic City, New Jersey departed this life on September 25, 2020, peacefully at home with her daughters by her side. Janice was born June 18, 1951, to the late Agnes & David Snyder. She was predeceased by her siblings Barbra Allen, Lois Snyder & Marie Snyder. She was a native of Atlantic City and attended Atlantic City Public Schools. In her early years, she worked for the Atlantic City Police Department as a 911 Dispatcher, Preschool Teacher's Aide, and later worked at various casinos as a Cashier and Slot Attendant. Janice also worked as a Crossing Guard for Pleasantville School District and a volunteer for Holy Redeemer. Bitty as she was affectionately known enjoyed line dancing, listening to R&B Music, FaceBook, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family. Her favorite was baking holiday cookies for family. Janice leaves to cherish her memory two daughters Shannon Bradshaw of Galloway Township, New Jersey, Tameia Bradshaw of Absecon, New Jersey, her two grandchildren Nasir Crippen and Cleo Bradshaw who she adored. She leaves behind a brother David Snyder of Atlantic City, New Jersey, and two sisters Joyce Snyder of Absecon, New Jersey, Gloria Snyder of Atlantic City, New Jersey. A host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Janice will be truly missed. Funeral Arrangements Serenity Funeral Home, Pleasantville, New Jersey. All services were privately held due to Covid-19.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
7 Entries
So sorry to hear this news David. My most sincere condolences to you and your family. ~Serena 'Pinky' Sinclair Atlantic County Government
Serena Sinclair
October 5, 2020
Condolences to the family =O<þ=�
Deborah Willis
October 4, 2020
Really going to miss you " Bitty" I will always remember the laugher & the talks that we had.. rest in Peace.
David Snyder
Brother
October 4, 2020
Aunt Bitty, your smile lit up a room and your laugh was contagious. Small in stature but mighty when needed to be. Your light will forever shine in my heart! Shannon & Tameia my continued prayers for your healing during this difficult time. We are here for you.
Kim Pilgrim-Davis
October 4, 2020
My condolences to the family. Tamia& Shannon thank you for allowing me to be a part of your family. My heart go's out to you. I love you =• my sister's.
Danita Sutton
October 4, 2020
Gloria and Michael, Sympathy and Prayers for You and your Family. =O
Nancy and Aiko
October 4, 2020
RIP Aunt Bitty I will always love my heart is full a lifetime memories we shared together.I miss you remembering you forever mine to keep.
Robin Fuqua
October 4, 2020