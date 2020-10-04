Jones, Ronald Jan, - 82, of Galloway, son of Leroy and Mary Jones departed this life Thursday, September 24, 2020. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; Mary and Leroy Jones Sr., sister; JoAnn Jones, brother; Leroy Jones Jr. and a special cousin; Delores Rowe. Ronald owned and operated three businesses: Jones Food Market on Connecticut and Arctic Avenue in Atlantic City, three taxicabs for Mutual Cab Company, and Ronald and Linda's barbershop in Pleasantville. Ronald leaves to mourn two daughters; Zy (Rhonda) Lakeru (Tola) and Veronica Jones,(Haneefah) two grandchildren, grand-son; Robert Karim Jones (Patricia) and grand-daughter; Myteshah Gordy; seven great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, sister; Beryl Tweedle (Hon. Jesse) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Ronald enjoyed traveling, his favorite places were; visiting his daughters in California and Atlanta, spending weekends in Las Vegas for championship boxing matches and the highlight of his traveling was spending several weeks in Japan and China with his sister Beryl and her husband Jesse. Although he is gone, we will always remember that special smile of which was given to Zy (Rhonda) for all to remember him by. Viewing services were held on Friday, October 02, 2020, at 11 AM. Burial: Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, Mayslanding, NJ. Professional services by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 S. Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ. 6093839994. All services were privately held due to COVID-19.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 4, 2020.