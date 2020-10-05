Fidler, Paula, - 69, of Galloway, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, from complications due to Alzheimer's. She was born on October 12, 1950, in Hammonton NJ and was raised in Egg Harbor City. The eldest of 5 children, she is preceded in death by her father Paul Roesch, and brother Michael Roesch. She leaves behind her mother Margaret (Peg) Roesch, 2 sisters Sue (Tom), Teresa (Frank) and brother Marty (Judy), and many nieces, nephews, Aunts, Uncles, and cousins who she will lovingly miss. Paula is survived by her daughter Jill and her son in law Dennis Kleiner, and 2 granddaughters Ava and Adalyn. Her son Matt Fidler and his partner Kristen. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Fidler whom she was married to for 38 years. Paula was a graduate of Oakcrest high school, and she continued her education by pursuing a degree in nursing. She had been a nurse for 25 years, working private duty, and in various physicians' offices over the years. She had worked for Atlantic Medical Imaging for 13yrs before retiring in 2013. Paula was a loving mother devoted to her family and loved spending every minute with her granddaughters, from watching movies, playing games, hot tub parties, and going on vacations. She enjoyed the beach, boardwalk, the outdoors, long walks, church, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. A hard worker in everything she did, lending a hand to anyone who needed it, and she always put others needs before her own. Paula will be remembered for her caring nature, strong work ethic, and the kindhearted person she was. Our mom was the most loving, caring, and amazing mother and grandmother (Uma) we could have ever asked for, she will be greatly missed within our family. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 7, from 5 to 7 pm at Saraceno Funeral Home 1114 White Horse Pike Egg Harbor City. Online condolence can be sent to www.saracenofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 5, 2020.