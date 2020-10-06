Snyder, Nancy A. (Nee Weber), - 73, of Mullica Twp., NJ Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on October 4th. Before retiring, she worked very hard as a waitress at various casinos and she helped open Lowes in Egg Harbor Township. Nancy enjoyed the company of her family and friends but most of all , spending time with her grandchildren. They were the world to her. She loved watching them play outside, watching them participate in baseball, soccer, and cheerleading. She enjoyed going to the beach, spending hours laughing and talking til dark with her good friend Pat as well as going with her grandchildren. She enjoyed cruises with her husband and friends. Nancy enjoyed planting flowers and siting out on the swing with her husband watching all the hummingbirds come to feed. She enjoyed shopping and lunch with her sister Pat and also her friend Margie, along with nightly walks across the street to see her life long friend Betty and talk for hours. She will be greatly missed by all her friends and family. Nancy is survived by her husband Rodney L Snyder Sr, 4 children Charles W Lloyd, Patricia Hesington(John), Lisa Garrison (Eric), William L Lloyd (Michelle), 2 step children, Rodney L Snyder Jr and Jeannie Buden. Grandchildren Kevin T Garrison Jr (Tiffany), Eric C Tharp, Erin L Tharp, Evan J Tharp, and Luca R Lloyd and several great grandchildren. Two sisters Pat Jones, Sandra Fornaro (Mike), One brother Herbert Weber, brother in law Dennis Snyder (Dave) and one sister in law Jessica (Phil). And several nieces and nephews. At the family's request the service will be private. To Share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 6, 2020.