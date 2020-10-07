Menu
T. Elaine Smith-Volpe
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
Smith-Volpe, T. Elaine, - 74, of Formerly of Mays Landing, T. Elaine Smith-Volpe (nee Priest), on September 30, 2020, of Mantua; formerly of Mays Landing. Age 74. Devoted mother of John Smith (Wendy Figueroa). Beloved wife of the late John Smith III and the late Ronald Volpe. Loving grandmother of Amanda Smith and Jayden Smith and great grandmother of Michael Carpenter. Dear sister of Judy Lerza. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Thelma was a bartender at Harrah's Casino in Atlantic City for over 30 years. Services and interment are private at the request of the family. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 7, 2020.
