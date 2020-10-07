Menu
Search
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Francis J. McCall
McCall, Francis J., - 73, of Ocean City, NJ, passed away on October 4, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born on January 20, 1947 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Frank graduated from Bishop McDevitt High School and Villanova University. Frank was employed as a Realtor at Weichert Realtors, The Asbury Group. He also worked for the County of Cape May for many years. Frank had been the Mayor of Wildwood Crest, as well as a member of the City Council of Ocean City. Frank was predeceased by his parents, George and Sophia, and his sisters, Antoinette and Regina. He is survived by his wife, Beverly, his children, Karen (Bob), Deborah (Joe), Kevin, and David (Catherine). He is also survived by his grandsons, Joseph and Shane, his sister, Bernadette (Joe), his sister-in-law, Donna (Mike), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services were private. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Godfrey Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
11 Entries
Frank was a good friend who I shared a lot of great conversations with Rest In Peace my friend you will be missed
Barry W Wilke
October 6, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Franks passing. I enjoyed his company at many, many basketball ball games. He was a proud and dedicated grandfather and a true gentleman. My thoughts and prayers are with Frank and his family.
Maureen McSherry-Rich
October 6, 2020
It was always a pleasure chatting with Frank at our OVS gatherings. He will surely be missed. May he Rest In Peace <û
Butch & Sharon Discher
October 6, 2020
Beverly, I am so very sorry to hear of Franks passing and the loss to you and your family. I can almost hear our Lord welcoming Frank home and telling him...well done, welcome home. May God Bless and comfort you.
Richard Adair
October 6, 2020
I am so sad Beverly, I first met Frank many years ago and we remained friends for decades. We worked together many times over the years and both of us were bonded by our word. He was a true gentleman and an honorable man who I will truly miss.
Bob Rose
October 6, 2020
Beverly, I was so so sorry to hear about Franks passing. I so loved to talk to him when he came in the store. He will be sorely missed. He was a wonderful man and you and your entire family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Nancy Miller
October 6, 2020
Frank and Bev were one of the first neighbors to welcome us to the OVS Community when we moved here in 2011. In the last nine years we have become good friends. Patti and I enjoyed Franks wit, his stories about his youth growing up in Philly, sports and most of all his companionship. The OVS club house parties will not be the same without him. You will be missed my friend ... Rest in Peace.
Jim & Patti Matlock
October 6, 2020
Sorry to hear of Franks passing. He was a gentleman and a very caring person. Rest In Peace.
Patricia Callinan
October 6, 2020
So sorry Beverly, prayers for you and family at this sad time.
Susan Peifer
October 6, 2020
We are devasted I am so sorry for your loss he was a wonderful man d
The Salugta
October 6, 2020
Beverly, we are so sorry to hear about Frank. We send our deepest sympathy to you =•=O<û
David and Dee Farina
October 6, 2020