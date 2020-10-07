Williams, Essie Mae, - 83, of Atlantic City, peacefully transitioned to be with her Lord and Savior on October 1, 2020. Essie of Atlantic City, NJ was born on April 30, 1937 to the late Mary Lee Harris in Greenville, South Carolina. As an adult, she moved to Atlantic City where she met and married Martin Gonzales. "Ms. Essie" as she was commonly referred to, worked for the Chalfonte Haddon Hall Hotel as a housekeeper and later became a security officer at Showboat Hotel/Casino until she retired. Essie attended the Northfield Baptist Church in Northfield, and loved to hear Pastor Jeremy Rice preach. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Essie was predeceased by: her mother, Mary Lee Harris (Charles); life partner, Wally Anderson Sr. Left to cherish her memories are: her children; loving daughter, Juanita Gonzales-Hyman, Antonio Williams, Rafiel Gonzales Sr., Wally Anderson, and Belinda Gonzales; grandchildren, Dr. Lakecia Hyman, Dr. Felicia Hyman-Medley (Lamar), Ashlee Gonzales, Victoria Gonzales, Rosa Gonzales, and Rafiel Gonzales, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Nia Meeks, Lamar Jr. and Londyn Medley, and a host of family and friends. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City. Family and Friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside Celebration of Remembrance, Noon, Friday, October 9, 2020, Mount Calvary Cemetery, Route 322 at Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township, N.J. 08234.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 7, 2020.