BECK, STEVEN C., - 70, of Cape May, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly while working for the City of Cape May on October 2, 2020. Born in Sea Isle City, Steve (affectionately known as "Coconut") was a lifelong resident of the Cape May area. Steve worked as an EMT for both Cape May and Lower Township in the 80s and over the past 22 years he has worked for the City of Cape May where he was very well-known around town and was always quick with a hello. Steve enjoyed many of the simple things in life but he was known to embrace his quirky side as he enjoyed watching the Weather Channel and was quick to give a weather report to family and friends. He also enjoyed watching Blue Bloods. He avidly followed the Florida State Softball program. He is predeceased by his parents, Frank and Ruth Beck. Steve is forever loved by his family which includes his wife of 19 years, Lillian (nee Volpe); siblings, Wayne Beck, Joanne Beck and Jim (and Laura) Beck; niece, Vanessa Plunkett; their neighbor who he loved as a daughter, Holly Hilvert; as well as his other nieces and extended family. There will be a public viewing for Steve on Thursday (Oct. 8th) from 6pm until 7pm in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May with Steve's funeral ceremony for family and closest friends beginning at 7pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 7, 2020.