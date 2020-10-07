McKelvey, Charles Y. Sr., - 75, of Little Egg Harbor, passed peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at home. He was born in East Orange, N.J., residing most of his life in Cedar Run, eventually retiring in Little Egg Harbor. Charley was a 1962 graduate of Southern Regional High School, where he lettered in football and wrestling.
He worked at Atlantic City Electric Company for 35 years, first as a mechanic and ultimately as Transportation Supervisor, and was a member of the Quarter Century Club. Charley worked for Lee's Emergency Equipment since 1980 initially part-time, then full time, then whenever he wanted after two announced retirements never happened. He enjoyed restoring antique fire trucks, making unobtainable parts from on hand materials, then taking them for a trial run once fully restored. Unable to sit still, he continued to work not only to stay busy, but also to spend time with some of his best friends.
He raced Speed Garvey boats winning many trophies in the "Jersey Bounce." He was an avid skilled fisherman and hunter, respected and loved nature. His annual hunting trips to Maine were always a highlight, as well as annual pig roasts at his home. He enjoyed exploring the US and cruising with his wife. He loved watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports, and was passionate about Nascar, College and Pro Football. Charley attended Calvary Baptist Church, Parkertown, where he served in the Food Pantry Ministry. He didn't say much, yet his actions were powerful. His generous heart was his trademark as evidenced by the many condolences and kind reminiscences shared with the family already.
Predeceased by his parents, Theodore and Ethel (Young) McKelvey, sister Roberta, and his beloved chocolate lab Zeus, Charley was an incredible person and loved by his family. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Catherine McKelvey, daughter Wendy Aita (Derek), of Medford, N.J., sons Charles Y. McKelvey, Jr. (Kristin), of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., and Michael D. McKelvey, of Chesapeake, VA., brother Ted of Staffordville, NJ, and sister Pat. "Big C" was known as "Pop-Pop" to his grandchildren Tiffany, Megan, Chucky, Aaron, Eric, Hannah, Hailee, Ryland and Mikey; "Little Pop-Pop" to his great-grandchildren Drake and Lily; and "Uncle Charley" to many nephews and nieces.
Per Charley's wishes, cremation will be private. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
. Anyone wishing to make a donation in his name, please do so to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Deborah Heart and Lung Foundation or any donation of your choice.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 7, 2020.