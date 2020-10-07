Kreci, Patricia, - 66, of Egg Harbor Township, (nee Schwarz) went to be with the Lord on October 5, 2020. Patricia "Trish" was born in Philadelphia, PA. She attended schools in Philadelphia, PA and Upper Township, NJ, graduating in 1972 from Ocean City High School. She worked for many years at Atlanticare in various positions in the Finance Department and at Lee Memorial Hospital, Fort Myers, FL as a kidney transplant patient financial coordinator. She was co-owner of Kreci Concrete and Masonry. Patricia was predeceased by her husband Jack Kreci, father Thomas Schwarz, mother Anna Battersby (nee Giel), step-mother Gwendolyne Schwarz, and sister Barbara Falciani (nee Schwarz). She is survived by her loving family; daughters Kandace Kreci and Nicole Kreci, step-daughter Diane Kreci Sellers, step-son Jack Kreci Jr Sellers, sister Anne Garcia (nee Schwarz), step-sisters Brenda Strang, Sandy Porter, Maryann Strang, and Wendy Suarez, grandchildren Destiny, Darius, Hope, Bobby, Cheyenne, and JJ, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend to attend her memorial gathering on Friday, October 9th 10-11am at Fusion Church, 701 New Hampshire Ave. Somers Point, NJ 08244. Funeral service 11am. Burial following will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 7, 2020.