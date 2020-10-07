Lipford, Barbara Grace (nee Hoagland), - went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 3, 2020. "Bobbie", as she called, was born in New Brunswick, NJ to the late Grace Helen Carter and Leonard Gilmore Hoagland. Barbara was educated in the New Brunswick school system, where she was proud to have skipped the fourth grade. With a love for music and dancing, she was taught to play piano by her mother at an early age. After marriage to Richard Lawson Lipford of Plainfield, NJ on March 13, 1950, they moved to South Jersey where they owned two businesses; Lipford's Asphalt and Paving Co. and Lipford's Bakery and Catering. A devoted mother and wife, Barbara was a wonderful homemaker. During the course of her lifetime, she worked as a Home Health Aide (she was proud of her certificate), The Press of Atlantic City, Macy's and Lenox. Barbara is predeceased by her husband, Richard Lawson Lipford; her two sons, Kevin and Richard II; her brothers, Leonard, Francis, Lawrence, Hilton, and Victor Hoagland. She leaves to cherish memories her daughters, Stacy High (Phil) of Egg Harbor City, Day Gardner (Todd), and Wanda Laielli both of Maryland, Kim Estrada of Virginia; her son, James Lipford (Rose) of Hammonton; her sister, Elvira Humphrey of Plainfield, NJ; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 3:00 PM with the service starting at 3:00 PM on Saturday October 10th at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission, The American Cancer Society
, American Heart Association
, or St. Jude Hospital for Children.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 7, 2020.