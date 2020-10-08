Thiel, Marjorie (née Kwasnak), - of Erma, NJ, passed away September 25 at 99 years old. Born May 7th, 1921 from Hazelton, PA, she has been a resident of Erma, NJ for over 65 years. Marge was preceded by her husband Joseph Thiel. She is survived by her two sons Van Jon Diest and Jeffrey (Agnes) Thiel, her 3 grandchildren Christopher Diest, Jeffrey (Ann) Thiel, Nicole Sinisqilla, and Brittany Thiel, and many great-grandchildren. Marge was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. Services will be Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 11am at First Assembly of God, 1068 Seashore Rd, Cape May, NJ 08204. Condolences at www.evoyfuneralhome.com
.
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 8, 2020.