Rodriguez, Margaret "Peggy", - 64, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 2, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Born in Somers Point, NJ to the late William and Elsie Johnson, where she lived most of her life. She was a graduate of Mainland High School and earned her Associate Degree from Atlantic Cape Community College. Peggy was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was never judgmental and always had a kind word to say about others, always concerned and looking out for others before herself. She was the role model and fabric that keep her family so close throughout the years. Peggy enjoyed gardening, the beach, traveling, and talking and laughing with friends and family. Her real passion and what she enjoyed most was spending most of her time with family, especially her granddaughter Paytyn. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins fan. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten. Peggy was predeceased by her parents, a brother, Mark Johnson, and oldest son, Ahren Dennis. Surviving are her husband Michael Rodriguez, her children, Alison (Tim) Struzek, Tyler (Helen Snelgrove) Rodriguez, Dalton (Aly Wright) Rodriguez, and granddaughter, Paytyn Struzek. Friends may call on Friday, October 9th from 6pm until 8pm at the Godfrey Funeral Home of Egg Harbor Township, 4008 English Creek Ave, Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Her funeral service will be on Saturday, October 10th at 10am. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township, NJ. The family suggests those who desire send memorial contributions to the ASPCA. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 8, 2020.