Robinson, Stanley Herman, Sr., - 90, of Jenkintown, PA, we said a loving farewell to on Friday, October 2, 2020. Stanley was born in Atlantic City to Florestine Hickman and Fred Robinson. Stanley grew up in Atlantic City and was a graduate of Atlantic City High School. At the age of 17, he joined the Army where he served for over 20 years and retired as a Master Sergeant. He served during the Korean war and was posted in Japan, New York, France, the Presidio of San Francisco, and the Congo. He joined the State Department as a Foreign Service Officer and was stationed in Cameroon and Senegal. Following this, he became an administrator at CW Post College in New York. He rejoined the Foreign Service in 1977 with postings in Holland, Upper Volta, Brazil, Ireland, and Germany, to name a few. Stanley was a jazz aficionado and enthusiast, a news junkie, and an avid traveler. His many travels included trips to China, Alaska, Argentina, Egypt and Spain and he made friends worldwide. He enjoyed retirement in Ocean City, NJ; Sarasota, FL; and Jenkintown, PA. All who knew him remember his sense of humor, genuine respect and appreciation for all people, and his love for his family. He was a true gentleman and renaissance man in every sense. Stanley was preceded in death by: his first wife, Lillian R. Robinson; parents, Florestine Johnson and Fred Robinson; brothers, Donald and Robert Johnson. Stanley leaves to cherish his memory: his devoted wife of 12 years, Claudia; sons, Stanley "Robbie" Robinson, Jr. (Diane) and Stanley H. "Skip" Long (Leona); daughter, J'nean Robinson; sister, Joyce Pines; granddaughters, Crystal Bowers and Melanie Robinson; stepson, Derick Munford (Deneen); and a host of other family members and friends worldwide. Graveside military services will be 1:30 PM Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 8, 2020.