Williams, Karl Joseph, - 51, of Atlantic City, lost his lifelong battle with drug addiction on October 5, 2020. Raised in North Cape May, Karl went on to be a commercial fisherman. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburg Steelers, and had a big heart with many friends, and would help anyone he met. He had a wicked sense of humor, enjoyed the ocean, and loved his family, especially his children. Karl is now at peace and can finally rest and doesn't have to fight anymore. He is preceded in death by his mother Veronica Miranda, and his maternal grandmother Veronica D. Pyle who raised him as a child. Karl is survived by his son Karl "Zach" Williams (Courtney), daughter Tessa Williams, grandson Ryder Williams, his loving sister Kimberly Williams – Rubio, brother Richard Schofield, nieces Nicole Farrell (Karl's godchild) and Danielle Rubio. Services will be privately held. Donations in Karl's memory can be made to Atlantic City Rescue Mission, PO Box 5358, Atlantic City, NJ 08404. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 8, 2020.