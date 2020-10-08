Erlandson, Sonya (nee Carr), - 83, of Egg Harbor Township, went home to be with the Lord on October 4, 2020. She graduated AC High School in the class of 1954. She was a long-standing member of Linwood Community Church. She was also a member of Beacon Church. She went to Haiti to do missionary work. Sonya and Arthur's favorite place to visit was Disney. She was predeceased by Arthur, her husband of 56 years, her parents Edwin and Gladys Carr, and her sister Marilyn (Larry) Maher. She leaves behind her six children, Cathy (Andy) Palmentieri, Carl (Karan) Erlandson, Curt Erlandson, Craig (Lisa) Erlandson, Christian (Reagan) Erlandson, and Carey (Scott) Yakita. She also leaves 18 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and her sister Florence (Sterling) Schoonover. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside service and burial on Saturday, October 10th, 11 am at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 8, 2020.