Zeuner, Salvatore "Sal" Howard, Jr., - passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 2nd, 2020 at the age of 61. While we are saddened by his unexpected passing, we are thankful that it didn't happen during one of his many adrenaline-filled adventures which were endless. Whether he was traveling around the country chasing the BMX circuit back in the day, riding one of his many motorcycles up and down the east coast, spending endless days on the water in his boat or sitting quietly in nature in his deer stand. He had a love for nature and adventure and he happily shared his stories with anyone and everyone who would listen. Sal couldn't get enough of fast cars, working on projects around his house or tinkering in his garage. Sal was raised in Vineland, NJ, and spent many years racing bicycles professionally before becoming an Amazing Dad and settling down in Dorothy, NJ to raise his awesome children while working as a mechanic until he recently retired. Sal is survived by His Mother and Father, Charlotte Burke Zeuner and Salvatore Zeuner Sr., his amazing Daughter, Sadie Zeuner Pilling, His son, Salvatore Zeuner III, his son in law, Rick Pilling, his siblings Terrence Zeuner and Jennifer Zeuner, and his wonderful grandchildren, Liam and Sophia Pilling and Jace Zeuner and a variety of other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, too many to mention being from a big catholic Italian family! Sal knew how to have a good time, he cherished his family and friends, he was an amazing leader, he had a heart of gold and he would happily do anything for anyone who asked. We are so lucky to have had him in our lives, he truly made every day a bit brighter. We are sure that he is riding long wheelies in heaven and smiling down upon all of us. Services for Sal will be held on Strathmere Beach Tuesday, October 13th at 12:30 pm 1405 Commonwealth Ave, Strathmere, NJ 08248. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Sal's honor to the New Jersey Interscholastic Cycling League (NJICL). The NJICL is a chapter of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association, a youth development organization which builds strong body, mind, and character through cycling with an unwavering focus on inclusivity and equality. Donations can be made electronically at http://www.newjerseymtb.org/support-njicl/
or via mail to NJICL, 5768 Laurel Street, Mays Landing, NJ 08330
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 8, 2020.