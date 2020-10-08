Smith-Jackson, Mary "Peggy", - 86, of Pleasantville, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was born on June 30, 1934 in Cartersville, Virginia. Her parents were Robert H. Cochran and Ruth Robinson Cochran. Her birth certificate reads Mary Elizabeth Cochran, but from an early age she was called Peggy and she favored that name. She attended the segregated schools of Cumberland County Virginia. She graduated from high school at age 16 and matriculated to Virginia State College (Virginia State University). She was one of the youngest students in that incoming freshman class. It was on the VSC campus in 1952 that she was initiated into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. A membership that remained active for 68 years. She married J. Edward Smith on December 22,1956. Pleasantville became her new home. Together they raised four sons, Vincent, Gregory, Gary and her "Baby Boy" Deron. In 1960, she joined the Mount Zion Baptist Church of Pleasantville. She was an active member serving as a Sunday School teacher for 25 years, VHS Director, President of the Excelsiors Ministry and chairing many projects. Until her retirement in 1998, she held positions in the Pleasantville School System as a Teacher of the Handicapped, Reading Teacher and Media Specialist. During her career of 32 years, she is credited with establishing the first elementary media centers/libraries and receiving a State Library Grant of $10,000. She was awarded the Governor's Teacher of the Year and a citation by the State General Assembly as an outstanding Educator for North Main Street School. Predeceased by her son Gregory, her memories will be cherished by her sons: Vincent (Cynthia), Gary (Tisa), Deron (Lisa), step-son Q. T. Jr. (Maxine) Grandchildren: Brittany, Acsean, Laurya, Brooklynn, Sister-in-law Mamie Jackson, special friend, Arline Taliaferro, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and her immense family of friends.Online condolences and memories can be left at forevermissed.com/peggysmithjackson
On Saturday October 10, 2020 @ Mount Zion Baptist Church 353 S New Rd Pleasantville, NJ Public viewing will be 9:30 to 10:30, followed by private service @11. Burial Greenwood Cemetery Pleasantville. Professional Services Serenity Funeral Home.414 S. Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994. COVID 19 guidelines will be enforced.
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 8, 2020.