Norton, Jeanette Marie (formerly Kepner), - 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020. Born in Atlantic City on July 13, 1940, Jeanette was raised in Chelsea Heights. She was crowned Miss Ventnor in 1957. She graduated from Atlantic City High School Class of 1958. She lived her entire life on Absecon Island, moving to Oxford Avenue in Ventnor, where she raised her family and lived for 40+ years. She worked in the business office for the Ironworkers Local 350 in Atlantic City, the Atlantic City Convention Center and Visitor's Bureau, and several casinos in various capacities. Jeanette always had a welcoming smile, kind word, and perfect put-together look. She enjoyed walking or bike riding on the boardwalk, or simply sitting on the bench at Oxford Avenue and socializing with her many friends. The boardwalk at Oxford Avenue will not be the same without "Miss Ventnor". She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. James Church in Ventnor, and often attended mass at Our Lady Star of the Sea in Atlantic City. Jeanette was a devoted mother and grandmother. Her family was her pride and joy. She treasured spending time with her family, and cherished gatherings and celebrations with her loved ones, especially Christmas Eve sleepovers with her adored grandson! Jeanette is survived by her son, Terrence (T.J.) Kepner, Sr., his wife Suzanne, and her grandson Terrence J. Kepner, II ("T2"), her daughter Kristina Matteo, her husband Brett, and their son Paul, nieces Denise Mauler (Gustav), and Lisa Brown (sons Zachary and David), and many cousins. Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, Jeanette Norton (nee Boyle) and Terrance Norton, and her sisters Marcella Smith (Edmond) and Joan Brown (David), and her many beloved canine companions. Jeanette will be remembered in a private ceremony. Friends may extend condolences online at www.ghwimberg.com
, In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to Villa Raffaella Assisted Living, 917 S. Main St., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor.
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 11, 2020.