Roesch, R. Jason, - 43, of Egg Harbor City, New Jersey passed away on October 5th, 2020 in Toms River New Jersey. Jason was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey on March 3, 1977. He attended St. Nicholas School and Egg Harbor Township High School. Sports played an important part in his life from T-ball to AAA Baseball, there wasn't a sport he didn't excel at throughout his life. Jason loved fast boats, bowling the perfect strike, a long drive down a fairway, and fishing whenever he could. But Jason's happiest times were the births of his children Madison and Gavin and racing P1 Superstock powerboats. Jason is survived by his children Madison and Gavin; his parents Richard and Lynn Roesch, sister Sara Roesch (Jim LaSpada), Grandmothers Betty Evangelist, and Lorraine Roesch, nieces Logan Roesch and Camryn LaSpada, nephew Ryder LaSpada and fiancee Lisa Czarnecki. He is also survived by many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. Jason is preceded in death by his Grandfathers, Charles Evangelist and Irvin Roesch, and his very special Uncle, Jack Leek. A viewing will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 1pm to 3pm with a memorial service immediately following at Wimberg's Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Avenue, Egg Harbor City, New Jersey. The family requests in lieu of flowers contributions be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 307 London Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215 or Key Recreation, ? G. Mauroff, 521 Liverpool Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 9, 2020.